Liberia: Ghana Invites Pres. Sirleaf to 60th Independence Anniversary

The Ghanaian Government has invited President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, who is also Chairperson of ECOWAS Authority, to attend the official ceremonies marking the 60th Independence Anniversary of that country as Guest of Honor.

The Ghanaian Government also extended official invitations to Vice President Joseph N. Boakai, Foreign Minister Marjon V. Kamara and senior Foreign Ministry officials to grace the historic event.

On March 6, 1957, Ghana became an independent state when Britain relinquished its control over the Gold Coast and Ashanti, the Northern Territories Protectorate, and British Togoland.

According to a Foreign Ministry release, the invitations were hand delivered to Foreign Minister Kamara when the Ghanaian Ambassador to Liberia, Mr. Kodjo Asimeng Wadee, paid her a courtesy call.

Minister Kamara received the invitations from Ghanaian Ambassador Wadee for onward transmission to President Sirleaf and Vice President Boakai, respectively for further consideration.

Kamara extended heartfelt congratulations to the Government and people of Ghana for reaching another milestone in their national history and for the many achievements the country has made over the years.

She hailed Ghana's enormous support towards Liberia's recovery as well as its solidarity at the various multilateral and bilateral levels making specific reference to Ghana's support to Liberia during the recent African Union (AU) Summit which resulted to Liberia's ascendency to the post of Deputy Chairperson of that august body.

The Dean of the Cabinet further hailed the solidarity and collaborative role played by the entire ECOWAS membership during the just-ended AU Summit which, she said, shows strong unity among countries in the sub-region.

For his part, Ghanaian Ambassador Wadee thanked Minister Kamara and the Liberian government for the warm reception accorded him and through her, President Sirleaf, who graced the inaugural ceremony of President Nana Akofo Addo following his victory in the recent elections held in Ghana.

He then emphasized that President Akufo-Addo would be "very glad" to receive his Liberian counterpart at the 60th Independence Anniversary celebration aimed at strengthening the existing cordial and historic ties between Liberia and Ghana.

Also during the courtesy visit, both officials exchanged views on critical bilateral and multilateral issues of mutual interest to the two countries.

The two diplomats held talks particularly on the Permanent Joint Commission Framework between Liberia and Ghana and advanced suggestions on how to narrow that framework into specifics which would lay out the technical details for implementation.

They also threw light on previous discussions held between President Sirleaf and former Ghanaian President John Mahama on how to share experiences and expand cooperation in the oil palm industry, emphasizing the need that the Joint Commission be narrowed into specifics to produce tangible results within a short period.

The Joint Commission will cover key Ministries and Agencies of government, including Agriculture, Commerce, Justice and Youth and Sports, among others.