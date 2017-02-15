Liberia: Obasanjo Confident of AFL's Professionalism

Former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo says he is confident that the Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL) is a professional force that is being built given the level of reforms that have taken place in the army over the years.

"It is evident that the decision to build a professional force for good from bottom up is paying off. But, there are lessons to be learned," Obasanjo said, adding, "There are lessons that we must learn from the past, mistakes that we must avoid and the legislation that must be built about the conduct of AFL."

Obasanjo made the statement Saturday at the Barclay Training Center in Monrovia when he served as keynote speaker at the 60thanniversary celebration of Armed Forces Day.

Obasango urged members of the AFL to perform their duties at all times in accordance with democratic values and human rights as well as avoid segregation and other conducts that are unprofessional.

"First, we must do all we can to ensure that the new military (AFL) is not politicized; a professional military is a national organization and institution with national character and allegiance," he noted.

Obansajo said the military should remain strictly neutral and that on no account should it be involved in non-military duties during the conduct of elections, emphasizing that the role of the AFL must focus strictly on the general security welfare of the nation during the elections period, adding, "Never should the military be involved in the conduct of elections."

Obasanjo underscored the need for special attention to be given to capacity building of the AFL for the purpose improving the army to better serve the nation.

Meanwhile, the former Nigerian leader has congratulated President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf for her outstanding leadership as chair of ECOWAS Heads of State and for the mediatory role she played during the recent Gambia election crisis.