Gambia: UTG Committed to Building Local Capacity, Says Vice Chancellor

Professor Fekirr Muhammad Majum, Vice Chancellor of the University of The Gambia, told journalists at the Kairaba Beach Hotel yesterday that his institution is committed to building local capacity to the highest possible level, including with post graduate programmes up to PhD level.

He was speaking to journalists shortly after having a closed door meeting with President Adama Barrow.

He said such level of education is what the university community is ready to offer to the country, in this time of transition and change.

He pointed out that the university senate had also discussed grading systems, to maintain a good standard of education at the highest institution of learning in the country.

He stressed that academic work is not an easy task to accomplish, but the grading system as it is at the moment is under review to make it as demanding and competitive as possible.

The commitment is there to engage the students' community, because they sit on the senate and they sit on the governing council, he said, adding that they are willing and ready to listen to them and engage productively on these issues.

"I highlighted the issues confronting the UTG, and he gave assurance that he will give priority to education and he will solve the problems on priority a basis."

The UTG VC also said he assured President Barrow that the UTG would retain its high quality professionals to provide good education in the country.

In his remarks, Almameh Taal, a lecturer at the university's law faculty, said the issue of the grading system is one of the agenda items to be discussed at the university's next senate meeting scheduled for 21 February, and whatever the outcome will be made known to everybody.

He said the new Faraba Banta campus that is under construction would have more space and faculties, as well as more specialisations.

Momodou L. Tarro, registrar of the University, also said the grading system will be thoroughly discussed for the good of all stakeholders in the educational drive of the nation.