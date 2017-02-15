Gambia: Sifoe Senior Secondary School Athletics Championship Slated for Friday

The 2017 Sifoe Senior Secondary School inter-house athletics championship is set for Friday 17 February 2017, at the School's football field in Sifoe village, Kombo South.

Four houses are set to compete in the school's annual biggest sporting event expected to attract spectators from Sifoe and surroundings.

The school uses the championship to scout good athletes that will represent them in the 2017 West Coast Regional inter-house athletics championship as well as the national inter-schools athletics championship set for later this year.

It would be recalled that Sifoe Senior Secondary School have never won the West inter-schools athletics heats as well as national inter-schools athletics titles since its inception some years ago in Sifoe village, Kombo South.