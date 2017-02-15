Gambia: Chosan Foundation Offers Free Medical Treatment in Wuli

Chosan Medical Charitable Foundation at the weekend embarked on a free medical treatment exercise in Nyakoi village, Upper River Region, as part of its initiative to ensure access to health services in the remote villages.

Representative of Nyakoi village alkalo, Alhaji Lamin Camara, said the village has nothing to say but to thank the management of Chosan foundation "for this laudable initiative".

Alhaji Sanna Jaiteh, a native of the village, recalled that Chosan has annually been coming to the village to give them and other villages free healthcare services.

He said the village has a population of about 10,000 people.

Rokey Njie of the Ministry of Health said the ministry is glad to support Chosan foundation to deliver its free medical treatment.

He said the foundation had been doing the free treatment for the past six years.

Mattie Jacomba Bah, a community doctor in the UK, said they would continue to give free medical treatment to those who are very far from hospital.

She said the driving force for the initiative is that whatever you shave, try to share or distribute it with the people so that tomorrow you can get more reward.

Mrs Bah commended the Rotary Club of Fajara for their contribution in ensuring the success of the initiative, saying the foundation is committed to close collaboration with the club in future.

Haruna Jallow, coordinator of the foundation, commended his staff for their commitment, hardwork and sacrifice towards the successful implementation of the free treatment exercise.

He also expressed appreciation to anyone who has contributed in one way or the other towards the success of the exercise.

At the end of the entire exercise, certificates were awarded to the participants to acknowledge their participation in the exercise.