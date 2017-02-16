Photo: Uganda Govt

Kale Kayihura, the Inspector General of Police in Uganda.

Luweero — The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Gen Kale Kayihura, has proposed a cost sharing programme between districts, sub-county local councils and police.

The cost sharing programme, according to Gen Kayihura, would involve local councils providing money to meet fuel costs while the police provide the vehicles and manpower.

Gen Kayihura's suggestion is in response to a recent budget cut that has seen the Force's budget slashed from this financial year's Shs516b to Shs506b for the financial year 2017/2018. The IGP said the budget cut would have a negative impact on the police operations.

"I am suggesting a cost sharing programme where the districts and sub-county local councils can have some budget for fuel, while the police provide the vehicles for particular services. The budget cut will have a significant effect, but we have to deliver. Even the fuel I use has been reduced," Gen Kayihura told the district leaders and senior police officers from Luweero, Nakaseke, Nakasongola, Mityana, Bwikwe, Kiboga and Mubende districts during a police policing review workshop in Luweero District on Tuesday.

However, Gen Kayihura said the budget cut does not mean that the police will be incapacitated "but would have a significant effect on some of the police projects".

"We should be able to economise the available resources while at the same time ensuring that we are on the ground and performing. I have put it to you so that we can discuss and have a better way of handling some of the programmes," he said.

"We are purely focused on the role out programmes for the police community policing model system which has seen the establishment of a model centre at Kabalye in Masindi District for purposes of having this campaign a success. I wanted the model centre to be established in Luweero and the Elgon Zone but these areas did not have the land to enable the project stand," Gen Kayihura told the leaders.

The IGP directed the police commanders at all levels to stop demanding money from complainants and the general public to facilitate the arrest and prosecution of suspects.

"It is true this practice has been going on and must stop. We are going to issue a circular to all police commanders regarding this new development. Those asking for this money are thieves," he said.

Gen Kayihura was responding to a statement made by Semuto Town Council chairperson Richard Kizito, who asked for clarification regarding the money demanded by police to facilitate arrest of suspects and investigation of cases.

About crime preventers who camp at police stations, Gen Kayihura explained that they are volunteers working alongside police to curb crime in communities and must operate in villages, not at police stations.

"This is the very reason why they should be based in the community and not the police station. We have an arrangement that the crime preventers will always benefit from projects to boost their respective livelihood. We cannot facilitate crime preventers with salary. Every country has a programme for crime preventers who are community watchdogs," he said.

Crime preventers

The concept of training crime preventers to work alongside police came to the limelight around the 2011 elections.

However, it has since then drawn widespread condemnation from human rights' activists and the Opposition who view them as a militia group used as a tool of the ruling NRM party to harass the Opposition and the general population.