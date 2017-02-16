15 February 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Entebbe Airport Automation to Cost Shs34 Billion

Photo: Daily Monitor
An overview of Entebbe Airport International Airport.
By Paul Adude

Entebbe — Along with the ongoing expansion, the automation of Entebbe International Airport will cost up to $9.5m (Shs34b), Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) managing director Rama Makuza has said.

"We are grateful to the republic of South Korea and KOICA for setting aside a $9.5m grant for the project, which commenced in March 2016, we as CAA have come up with counterpart funding of approximately $250,000 (Shs896m) towards the project that is expected to be fully delivered by 2018," he said.

Mr Makuza made the remarks while addressing dignitaries from Korea and officials of the ministry of Works and that of Finance during the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) project midline workshop to showcase progress of the modernisation and Automation of Entebbe International Airport held in Entebbe.

He further said in addition to the modernisation and automation of the airports an operation which is a result of the memorandum of understanding between Uganda and Republic of South Korea in November 2014 to create a mechanism for improving efficiency and aviation safety at the airport.

"KOICA is to deliver a computerised maintenance management System (CMMS) and Airport operational database (AODB) system, implement the ATS Message handling system (AMHS), see improvement of Flight procedures efficiency through air traffic management and installation and commissioning of ILS/DME," he said.

Mr Lim Doha, the resident engineer heading the works said that 3-year project that is expected to be completed by next year had 32 per cent of the works taken care of, further saying KOICA had a lot of technical survey with CAA and are currently designing the interface that will connect Uganda's ATS Message Handling System (AMHS) with Kenya and other countries airports in the region.

South Korean Ambassador Park Jong-Dae said South Korea & Uganda will continue to strengthen their friendship through cordially working together on different projects.

