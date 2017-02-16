15 February 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Mbabazi Supporters Trial Set for March 30

Photo: Perez Rumanzi/Daily Monitor
Some of the suspects in the Ntungamo election clashes appear before Mbarara Grade I Magistrate’s court in September 2016.
By Perez Rumanzi

Ntungamo — The Trial of the case in which supporters of the former presidential candidate, Mr Amama Mbabazi, allegedly beat up those of President Museveni in Ntungamo Municipality during presidential campaigns on December 13, 2015 has been scheduled to start on March 30.

The hearing was scheduled for Tuesday when the 17 suspects appeared before Ntungamo Grade One Magistrate Court presided over by Ms Lydia Kambedia.

The suspects were on January 27, 2016 charged with eight counts of assault, three counts of malicious damage and causing grievous harm respectively, but were released on bail.

They have since been reporting to court but the trial had never taken off.

State Attorney Jacob Nahurira announced that he was bringing 12 more counts. However, the presiding magistrate demanded this be the last time the charge sheet is being amended, and that if the trial starts as planned, the case be dismissed.

Some of the suspects are Boaz Kumwesiga, Sulait Amanya, Amidu Kamwesiga Alias Kadeti, Alex Sekeba, Rebson Muhangi.

The suspects reportedly fought President Museveni's supporters during the presidential campaigns.

Suspects.

Other suspects are Apollo Asingwire are residents of Ntungamo while Frank Batemyeto, Ramathan Onzima, Lawrence King Mugabe, Rogers Nduga, Benon Turyamureba, Elia Mayinja, Abudulla Kasajja, Jamir Mutebi , George Sebatindira, Asadu Semakula and Frank Kabari.

