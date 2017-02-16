15 February 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda/Comoros: Micho Advises Vipers to Attack Volcan De Moroni

By Denis Bbosa

Vipers are not leaving any stone unturned in their bid to eliminate Volcan De Moron of Comoros in the Caf Confederations Cup.

Ahead of the Saturday return leg in Moroni, the club invited the national team coach Micho Sredojevic to offer a revitalizing pep talk to the players.

Micho, who spent 20 minutes watching Vipers' morning training at the Philip Omondi artificial turf yesterday, singled out the frailties in Vipers' 0-0 first leg tie with Moroni last Saturday at Namboole and urged them to attack more.

"You are going on a face saving mission to you as players, club administration and the country at large, therefore go and die a little."

"Forget the first leg results and concentrate on the task ahead of you, which if properly managed with a perfect mind set, the desired goal is achievable," Micho said.

The Serbian, who helped Uganda Cranes beat Comoros 1-0at home in 2015 in the Afcon qualifiers, warned Vipers to be aware of the unfriendly weather they are to encounter and focus on getting the goals.

"At Namboole, Moroni defended with nine players yet you had six attacking players. You need to attack in numbers if you're to make it," advised the Serbian before taking the team through a prayer in his native dialect.

Sserumaga buoyant

Hitherto injured attacking midfielder Mike Sserumaga played 30 minutes as Vipers beat Jinja SSS 1-0 in a friendly game played at Njeru Technical Centre on Tuesday.

"I feel totally healed and I'm relishing for the chance to play again. I believe we have the capability to go and win in Comoros if we take the game to them," Sserumaga told Daily Monitor yesterday.

