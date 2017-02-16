Nigeria: Saraki Off to London to Visit Buhari

The President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, on Wednesday travelled to London to visit President Muhammadu Buhari, who is on medical check.

The Special Adviser on Media to Mr. Saraki, Yusuph Olaniyonu, confirmed the trip to the News Agency of Nigeria on telephone on Wednesday in Abuja.

Announcing the trip, he said "what other confirmation do you need when it is everywhere in the media".

Mr. Olaniyonu, who did not give details, added "if you like, you can wait for the official statement".

Mr. Saraki had, through his twitter handle on February 9, stated that he spoke with Buhari.

He said the president was in good spirit contrary to insinuations in some quarters that he was in a critical condition.

There have been speculations and insinuations on the state of health of the president since he proceeded on a 10-day vacation to the United Kingdom on January 19.

In a letter to the Senate, he indicated that he would carry out routine medical check during the vacation.

However, he failed to return at the expiration of the 10 days, but forwarded another letter to the upper legislative house requesting extension of time to complete the medical process.

