15 February 2017

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Tich Mataz Up for Smuggling

Photo: The Herald
Tich Mataz.

Popular TV and radio presenter Tichafa Matambanadzo, better known as Tich Mataz, was recently dragged to the courts on allegations of smuggling clothes and evading $538 duty.

Matambanadzo appeared before magistrate Lazini Ncube and will back in court no February 27 after he was remanded out of custody on $100 bail coupled with conditions.

According to the state, the incident occurred on January 7 when Mataz arrived at Harare international airport aboard Kenya Airways.

When he arrived at the immigration post, Matambanadzo took the green route and was approached by a Zimra official, Patrick Mukanganwi who directed him to the red route.

The green route is used by travellers who are not carrying restricted goods.

Court heard the officer handed him to another official who was manning cubicle 3 of the red route.

The officer gave him a declaration form before he went through Matambanadzo's goods which comprised several suits, track suits and shirts among other things.

The teller briefly left Matambanadzo going to the next cubicle to capture the information in their system.

When he came back Matambanadzo had vanished.

Through his actions, it is alleged that he deprived Zimra of $538, 75.

Francesca Mukumbiri appeared for the state.

