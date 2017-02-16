Legislators have approved the new draft law determining the powers, responsibilities, organisation and functioning of the Rwanda National Police Force, replacing the 2010 legislation.

The draft legislation was tabled before the House in November last year.

Among the clauses dropped from the current law is a provision giving the police force powers to investigate terrorism crimes, which will now be handled by the newly established Rwanda Investigative Bureau (RIB).

Also dropped is a provision on ensuring security in courts, a task that will be conducted by private security organs.

RIB will also be in charge of coordination activities of transnational crimes.

A bill on Rwanda Investigative Bureau is still under scrutiny by Parliament.

The bill also proposed that the Police be in charge of issuing licenses to applicants wishing to start private security services and to provide strategic support in community policing.

According to MP Zeno Mutimura, the chairperson of the parliamentary committee on foreign affairs, cooperation and security, since January this year, the committee has been reviewing the changes proposed by the Senate.

"There were changes in both format and content proposed by the Senate. We worked on them and are glad the draft law has now been adopted and it will now go to the President's office for assent," said Mutimura.

Mutimura further stated that, in line with ongoing reforms in the same sector, the committee will soon table its final report on the bill establishing Rwanda Investigative Bureau.

The bureau will replace the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), which was under Rwanda National Police.

The police force is now under the docket of the Ministry of Justice.