16 February 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Parliament Passes New Bill Governing National Police

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Rodrigue Rwirahira

Legislators have approved the new draft law determining the powers, responsibilities, organisation and functioning of the Rwanda National Police Force, replacing the 2010 legislation.

The draft legislation was tabled before the House in November last year.

Among the clauses dropped from the current law is a provision giving the police force powers to investigate terrorism crimes, which will now be handled by the newly established Rwanda Investigative Bureau (RIB).

Also dropped is a provision on ensuring security in courts, a task that will be conducted by private security organs.

RIB will also be in charge of coordination activities of transnational crimes.

A bill on Rwanda Investigative Bureau is still under scrutiny by Parliament.

The bill also proposed that the Police be in charge of issuing licenses to applicants wishing to start private security services and to provide strategic support in community policing.

According to MP Zeno Mutimura, the chairperson of the parliamentary committee on foreign affairs, cooperation and security, since January this year, the committee has been reviewing the changes proposed by the Senate.

"There were changes in both format and content proposed by the Senate. We worked on them and are glad the draft law has now been adopted and it will now go to the President's office for assent," said Mutimura.

Mutimura further stated that, in line with ongoing reforms in the same sector, the committee will soon table its final report on the bill establishing Rwanda Investigative Bureau.

The bureau will replace the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), which was under Rwanda National Police.

The police force is now under the docket of the Ministry of Justice.

Rwanda

Early Release of Genocide Convicts Faulted

The Chief Prosecutor of the Mechanism for International Criminal Tribunals (MICT), Dr Serge Brammertz, has added his… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.