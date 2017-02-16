16 February 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Swimming Federation Puts All Activities on Halt

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Jejje Muhinde

The National Swimming Federation has since last month put on hold all competitive fixtures and other activities on hold, Times Sport has learnt.

The decision was made in the wake of a warning by the National Olympic Committee (RNOSC) that all local sports federations operating without a legal status risk being suspended and will miss out on financial support from the government and other bodies.

Rwanda Swimming Federation (FRN) sought to suspend all activities to first attain a legal status, Kevin Ganza, the FRN secretary general told Times Sport.

"We are not involved in any activities as Federation. We are busy finalizing the registration with Rwanda Governance Board (RGB). The only activities going on within clubs is teaching chess to the young ones (in various schools)."

Ganza further added "We shall resume competitions as soon as we are done with registration. To register the federation requires 3 of all clubs to be registered. So far three clubs Eagles, Vision and Kist have registered we are at the Notary stage."

Since December last year, nine sports federations namely: Rwanda Amateur Boxing Association (RABA), Rwanda Table Tennis Federation (FRTT), Rwanda Federation for Sports in Universities (FRSU), Rwanda Chess Federation (FERWADE) and Rwanda Swimming Federation (FRN) were suspended by RNOSC.

Rwanda

New Bill Governing Police Passed

Legislators have approved the new draft law determining the powers, responsibilities, organisation and functioning of… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.