Rwanda: Swimming Federation Puts All Activities on Halt

The National Swimming Federation has since last month put on hold all competitive fixtures and other activities on hold, Times Sport has learnt.

The decision was made in the wake of a warning by the National Olympic Committee (RNOSC) that all local sports federations operating without a legal status risk being suspended and will miss out on financial support from the government and other bodies.

Rwanda Swimming Federation (FRN) sought to suspend all activities to first attain a legal status, Kevin Ganza, the FRN secretary general told Times Sport.

"We are not involved in any activities as Federation. We are busy finalizing the registration with Rwanda Governance Board (RGB). The only activities going on within clubs is teaching chess to the young ones (in various schools)."

Ganza further added "We shall resume competitions as soon as we are done with registration. To register the federation requires 3 of all clubs to be registered. So far three clubs Eagles, Vision and Kist have registered we are at the Notary stage."

Since December last year, nine sports federations namely: Rwanda Amateur Boxing Association (RABA), Rwanda Table Tennis Federation (FRTT), Rwanda Federation for Sports in Universities (FRSU), Rwanda Chess Federation (FERWADE) and Rwanda Swimming Federation (FRN) were suspended by RNOSC.