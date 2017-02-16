South Africa: Deadline Looming for TVET Student NSFAS Applicants

The closing date for National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) applications for TVET colleges is Friday.

Funding for 15 375 new students and 95 428 returning students at TVET colleges had already been approved, NSFAS board chairperson Sizwe Nxasana said in a statement on Wednesday.

Most university students had already been registered, but registration for Technical Vocational Education and Training colleges was still underway.

NSFAS had approved funding to 291 747 students who applied for financial assistance for 2017. Of these, 180 944 were at universities and 110 803 at TVET colleges.

Of the 180 944 university students, 71 098 were new students and 109 846 returning students.

The scheme said it had acknowledged the delays in communicating the outcome of results to some of its students.

The delays were due to factors including changes to the academic calendars of some institutions because of student protests last year, and a significant number of applications that had missing supporting documents.

News24