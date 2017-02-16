South Africa: Kings Utility Back Fit and Raring to Go

When the Southern Kings made their Super Rugby debut in 2013, Siyanda Grey emerged as one of the young Kings players to show immense promise.

Fast-forward four years, the centre-cum-wing looks back at previous seasons that have seen his career make slow progress as a result of injuries.

Now fit and in mint condition, the 27-year-old Komga-born player is eager to re-invent himself on the international VSuper Rugby scene and contribute to what promises to be a fruitful season for the Southern Kings.

"We have been training hard and everything looks good on the training field. We just need to convert all of that onto the playing field. I think we are ready. Our off-season was very good. We are on the right track," Grey said.

Grey is happy to have remained injury-free and also having put in some good performances in the Southern Kings' pre-season friendlies against Border Bulldogs and SWD Eagles over the past fortnight.

"Yeah, I've had bad luck with injuries over the past few seasons, but the good thing is that I trained the whole of the off-season without any injuries. I have trained very well, and I think I'm ready," he said.

Grey has played in eight Super Rugby matches since making his debut against the Cheetahs in 2013.

The utility backline player stressed that the team is not focused on past experiences in the competition as the Southern Kings look forward to hitting the ground running this season.

"I can't compare last year to this year because we had difficulties last year, but this year everything is in place, and we are looking good," said Grey.

"We are focusing on this year and we have prepared well for the year, and it has been really good so far.

"This year we are focusing on winning our home games, more importantly. Everything is looking good now. Come next week, every player is looking to be in that match-day squad of 23, I'm also looking to be in that line up.

"The only goal I've set for myself is to get game time and it is my wish to be injury-free this season. That is the focus for me right now.

"Our focus is to do better than last season. We have prepared well and I do think we will do better than last season."

