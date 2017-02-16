Zambia: Zamalek Terminate Mayuka's Contract

ZAMALEK have terminated the contract of Zambian striker Emmanuel Mayuka two days after the club announced he would stay.

Mayuka found himself in trouble with Zamalek after he reported late to camp from the festive holidays.

New information has come out saying that Mayuka was not five days late but spent a staggering 15 days away from the club.

The club declared Mayuka AWOL and threatened to report him to FIFA for misconduct but after holding talks with the player and hearing his side of the story, the club decided to forgive him and let him stay.

Mayuka, who has had a tough time to win a starting position in the team told the club that he had personal issues to attend to which delayed him and the club is reported to have believed him.

The players further stated that he was happy at Zamalek and was willing to stay on despite being left out from the list to compete in this year's CAF Champions League.

However, reports yesterday from Egypt stated that the club president Murtada Mansour had made a u-turn and decided to terminate the striker's contract.

This is according to a report by zamalektoday.com.

The Egyptian online newspaper reported that the club decided to release Mayuka after agreeing to signing striker Kasongo Kaboonju from Ittihad whom they were reluctant to sign earlier.

Mansour confirmed that Zamalek had finally opened negotiations to sign Kaboonju adding that he would soon announce the release of Mayuka.

The publications reported that Kaboonju will be the best replacement for Mayuka after being prolific for Ittihad last year.