President Peter Mutharika has hailed his Vice, Saulos Klaus Chilima for swiftly responding to floods which hit people of Mtandire in Lilongwe last Friday.

Professor Mutharika said Dr Chilima's urgency and swiftness to the disaster ensured that those affected receive assistance in good time.

Speaking when he visited people who were affected by the floods which hit parts of Mtandire, Area 47, 49, Nankhaka and Mgona in Lilongwe, the President said all the people who lost their property will be assisted to begin afresh.

'I was pleased to receive a report from the Vice President about the flood situation after I had sent him to assess the situation,' he disclosed.

'That kind of spirit is a spirit of umunthu. When people have problems we help them.'

Speaking earlier, Vice President Chilima bemoaned the tendency by some stakeholders who are withholding the aid that should be distributed to the flood victims.

Over 2,200 people were affected by the floods which hit when the Lilongwe river burst its banks after close to 7 hours of heavy rains.