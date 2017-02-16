LOWER Division clubs have hailed FAZ's pronouncement that Division Two and Three teams will receive equipment support before the 2017 season kick-off.

The teams have also urged FAZ to partner with institutions that could render financial assistance in running of the clubs.

FAZ Division Two side, Riverside United of Muchinga Province, secretary Ronnie Nkole said the move was welcome as long as it was not just on paper.

Nkole thanked FAZ for the gesture but was of the view that the association should have come up with some partnerships that can assist clubs with money to purchase buses to ease movement to fulfil fixtures.

"The pronouncement is a very welcome one especially if it is not just on paper. And also it is important to mention here that three-quarters of the lower division teams fail to fulfil their league fixtures due to the fact that travelling has become a challenge to some teams.

"It can therefore be welcomed if FAZ can come up with some partnerships with financial institutions that can render money or buses to the clubs payable in instalments," he said.

Immediate past Division Two Copperbelt Chifubu Bullets chairperson Andrew Banda said the move was a progressive one and has since called on FAZ to extend the initiative to the women clubs.

Banda, who is now heading a Ndola-based women's team Evergreen, said the challenge of kit sponsorship is an issue affecting all teams in the country.

He said FAZ should speed up the restructuring process as all the kit issues would be dealt with in the process.

Banda said FAZ should also partner with other institutions that could broadcast lower league football in future.

During the Emergency Council Meeting, FAZ president Andrew Kamanga announced that Division Two and Three teams would receive equipment support before the start of the season.