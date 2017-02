A teacher said to have beaten a pupil to death has been freed on a Sh100,000 bond after the prosecution failed to draft a charge.

Prosecutors handling the case of Mr Venezio Njuguna, the deputy headteacher of Mukandamia Primary School, said post-mortem results on the pupil had not been released.

Mr Njuguna is suspected of beating and injuring Joy Waguthi on January 26, 2017 because she could not read.

The pupil later died days.

The case will proceed on March 17, 2017.