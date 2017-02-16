Uganda: Besigye Files Application Against Nakawa Court Appearances

Photo: Abubaker Lubowa/Daily Monitor

Former FDC presidential candidate Kizza Besigye in the dock at Nakawa court.

Former FDC presidential candidate Dr. Kiiza Besigye has filed an application before the High Court -Criminal Division seeking to formerly block his continued appearance before Nakawa Magistrates Court which he says has no powers to try him for treason.

The application is fixed for hearing on the March 22, 2017 before justice Wilson Kwesiga.

Besigye Wednesday honoured his bail appearance before the High Court Criminal registrar Emmanuel Baguma, after which he informed journalists that if his application is granted, it will reduce on the time and costs he spends while rotating in lower courts that lack jurisdiction to try capital offences.

Besigye said that he has hope that the application will help to harmonize his situation with the DPP who has made him appear in the lower court for the eight months without committing him for trial.

On his previous appearance, Besigye told Nakawa court grade one magistrate Noah Sajjabi that he will not be returning to his court for the mention of his treason case unless arrested and brought as a prisoner. The Nakawa Magistrates Court had ordered him to report back on February 25.

The treason charges stem from a video recording that went viral on social media in May last year showing Besigye allegedly swearing in himself as the president of the republic of Uganda and his repeated utterances of being the winner of the 2016 February presidential polls.

