Uganda: Public Trial Resumes in Slain Muslim Clerics Case

The Public hearing of the murder case against 14 people alleged to have plotted murders of Muslim clerics across the country has resumed Wednesday with Detective AIP Geoffrey Ntende attached to Counter Terrorism Unit testifying.

He informed the International Crimes Court that he arrested one of the suspects Jafari Hamza Kasirye on July 28, 2015 from Mbirizi in Lwengo district.

Kasirye is accused of having sent a threatening message to the former chairperson of William Street mosque Hajji Najib Ssonko.

Ntende testified that he downloaded Kasirye's photo from his whatsup page and used it to track him down from Mbirizi and brought him to Naguru police Headquarters.

The officer said he also recovered the phone Kasirye used to send the alleged threatening message whose contents he could not ably remember.

This trial has been proceeding in camera since Monda after court banned the press and members of the public from attending due to some sensitive witnesses that had to be protected.

The 14 suspects include the leader of the Tablique section Sheikh Yunus Kamoga and are being tried by a panel of 3 judges led by Ezekiel Muhanguzi.

They have now been taken back to Luzira prison until February 20 for further hearing of the remaining witnesses. So far 33 witnesses have testified.