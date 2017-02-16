11 February 2017

The Times of Zambia (Ndola)

Zambia: Wife Can't Keep Up With Sex Maniac

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Thandiwe Moyo

A SEX maniac who made love to his wife half the night has been divorced since his wife complained of the punishing regime.

Milika Lembanika, 39, of Kanyama Township narrated in the local court how her husband Terrence Chomba, 40, went at it for hours to quench his abnormal sexual appetite.

Facts before the court were that the two who have been married for 10 years, have three children and dowry was partially paid.

Lembanika said her husband would only rest for about an hour or two and then wake up for more sex.

She told the court she could no longer cope with Chomba's abnormal desire.

Lembanika told the court that whenever she complained to her husband over the matter, his response was that sex was an important ingredient in marriage and that it was the reason he married her.

"I have spoken to church members over the issue but my husband does not want to change and I don't think I can manage to continue living like this," she said.

In defence Chomba said he was shocked that his wife brought such a petty issue in court.

He said as a married man, he was entitled to sleeping with his wife since that was the reason he married her.

"If I don't have sex with my wife where else can I get it?" he asked.

He said he was still in love with his wife and that he was willing to change so that they could keep the family together.

In passing judgment, magistrate Lewis Mumba granted the couple divorce and ordered them to share all property equally while Chomba will maintain custody of the children.

Zambia

Govt, Zambia in Joint Kariba Dam Rehab

Zimbabwe and Zambia have consummated a $295 million Kariba Dam wall rehabilitation project funded by the European Union… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Times of Zambia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.