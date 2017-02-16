Zimbabwe: Education Chaos Due to Inept Communication - Minister

THE new curriculum "is a great document" that has not been sold right, Primary and Secondary Education Minister Lazarus Dokora told parliament this Thursday.

Appearing before the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Education, Dokora persuaded legislators in agreement that the changes he has introduced in the sector were necessary but the packaging was weak.

"My biggest challenge is to have people in communication who cannot perform the task. This ministry raised my expectation, we must be able to communicate," said Dokora.

"That is why I came with the secretary so he hears you saying it because I have been complaining about it for a long time now. I was with him last night discussing that. Jingles, they seem useless but work."

He was responding to a contribution by Trevor Saruwaka, legislator for Mutasa central who asked the minister's policy regarding dissemination of critical information and policy changes.

The committee had summoned Dokora to explain the new curriculum whose implementation started this January as well as the countless changes he has made since he assumed leadership of the ministry.

On the issue of introducing Islam in schools, Dokora said he has no legal basis to discriminate when the constitution provides for freedom of religion.

He also revealed that non-formal education will provide an opportunity for adults to learn about technical skills to improve the capacity of communities to earn a living in a country with high unemployment.

"If the school head is astute, he will know there is flexibility in the delivery of the new curriculum. Pupils will go home the same times they used to," he claimed.

Defending the online enrolment of students, Dokora said the system was actually reducing transport costs for struggling parents as they can only visit a school after their child has been accepted.

"But for those who physically go, they are still served. Imagine 2,000 students (going to) Goromonzi when they only want over 200 students?

"Now the school will simply look at the online applications and chose the number they want, saving parents from parting with their hard-earned cash while looking for places," he said.

The law makers agreed that the minister needed to up his game in communicating the feasibility of the curriculum to an information-starved population.