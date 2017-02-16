Nigeria: Lawyer Seeks Expulsion of Erue As Delta APC Chairman

A member of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Delta State, Robinson Ariyo, has asked a state High Court sitting in Warri, to expel and restrain the embattled chairman of the party in the state, Mr. Jones Erue, from parading himself as chairman and member of the party, having filed a suit against the party in 2015 without first exhausting all avenues for redress provided for in the party's constitution.

Others listed as defendants in the suit are APC, Chidi Okonji, E.V. Onojegho and the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

Ariyo, in the suit, is also asking the court to interpret article 21 A (x) and D (v) of the APC Constitution 2014.

Citing suit No. FHC/WR/CS/165/15 between Jones Erue and two others versus APC and three others filed by Erue and E. Onojegho, the plaintiff stated that "the suit is in violation of the provisions of Article 21 A (x) and D (v) of the APC Constitution 2014 effective from November 27, 2015 on which the said action was filed by the 2nd to 4th defendants."

According to the plaintiff, "In the circumstances of this case, the 2nd to 4th defendants automatically stand expelled from the APC effective from November 27, 2015."

Calling on the party to invoke the doctrine of necessity and constitute an interim committee to perform the duties of the State Executive Committee of the party in the state, the plaintiff is contending that the purpose of the doctrine is to facilitate the planned process culminating in the bye-election to be conducted by the 5th defendant for the Warri South Constituency I, in the Delta State House of Assembly to take place in Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State.