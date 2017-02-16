Burundi: St Valentine's Day, Not Celebrated in Bujumbura As Usual

Bujumbura inhabitants say that they did not celebrate St Valentine's Day as they wished because of the high cost of living they are experiencing.

"I believe in Valentine's Day. My husband and I used to organize each year this festival dedicated to couples. After giving gifts to each other, we went out for dinner with our children, but today it is no longer the case. Things have changed, "says a woman in her forties.

She says life is becoming more and more expensive. "We are forced to cut our spending. The prices of food have considerably increased and our first priority is to feed families, pay school fees for children... ." she says.

Jean Paul Ntungwanayo, a young dad says that his wife and he were convinced that they were going to celebrate without spending money. "We have just paid the school fees for the 2nd school term, we just have the money for food that will allow us to wait until the end of the month," Ntungwanayo says.

Flower sellers are disappointed

"People are looking for money to pay for food; they are no longer interested in flowers. By the way, we sold a lot of flowers. I had planned to sell 50 roses but, I only sold five, "says Claude Bizubute, a florist in Bujumbura. He says some clients he could have are not Burundians.

Parfait Hakizimana, an owner of a clothing store says that these days close to St Valentine's Day he was able to sell many products. "It's not like the past years, but many of the girls came to buy gifts for their lovers over the past two weeks," he says.

Abbot Pierre Nsengiyumva, explains that in 270, under the rule of Claudius, Rome was involved a war. The emperor had to maintain a strong army, but it was difficult for him to get soldiers to join his army. Claudius believed that Roman men were unwilling to join the army because of their strong attachment to their wives and families.

Claudius banned all marriages and engagements in Rome to get rid of the problem. Valentine, realizing the injustice of the decree, defied Claudius and continued to perform marriages for young lovers in secret. When Valentine's actions were discovered, Claudius ordered to kill Valentine on 14 February 273. Since then, his followers began commemorating this date which eventually became a day dedicated to lovers.