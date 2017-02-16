Tanzania: Civil Society and Some Politicians Have No Great Hopes for Arusha Results

Whereas the second session of inter-Burundi dialogue is to start soon, different opinions from both the civil society and some political protagonists show that they don't believe in the dialogue results.

"Our conviction is that any negotiated solution will only be viable if it is, on the one hand, the product of a truly inclusive dialogue open to all stakeholders, including armed movements, and, on the other hand, if it emphasizes common interests rather than particular ones", says the Burundi civil society association in exile.

CNARED board says its members cannot attend negotiations led by the facilitation it does not recognize. "There is a dispute between CNARED and Benjamin William's facilitation which has not been resolved", says CNARED board.

CNARED board also says it will send a high-level delegation to Arusha. The task of the delegation will be to reiterate its request: they want the facilitation to be strengthened by a team of the United Nations and the African Union in order to make it independent, credible and impartial.

Evariste Ndayishimiye, Secretary General of Burundi ruling party-CNDD FDD, said the government cannot talk with criminals." We are ready to talk with Burundians who have fled the country because of fear but not with criminals who are prosecuted. Will the government have a dialogue with the criminals?" says Ndayishimiye.

"How can you invite to peace talks politicians or organizations that have opted for violence as the only way of putting forward their claims?", says Alain Aimée Nyamitwe, referring to the list of the participants.

Gilbert Bécaud Njangwa, Chairman of Burundi civil society organizations which are not in exile, calls on the facilitator to modify the list of the participants.

CNARED board also says it will not take part in the negotiations as long as its requirements of inclusiveness and impartiality of the facilitation have not been taken into account." It will still be necessary for this facilitation to accept the principle of inclusiveness and equal treatment of the protagonists so that CNARED agrees to renew confidence", says CNARED board.