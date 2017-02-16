16 February 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria/Cameroon: I'm Not Afraid of Cameroon - Rohr

Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr is optimistic the national team will end the first phase of African World Cup qualifiers with maximum points from three matches.

The German noted that Nigeria's next opponents are the new African champs but remains confident of a victory because of their home advantage and Cameroon will be faced with a fixture congestion following their participation at the 2017 Confederations Cup.

"I'm not afraid of Cameroon because I believe we can beat them in Uyo in August, " Rohr told the NFF YouTube channel.

"They will be favourite now in the two games because they are African champions and we did not play in Gabon, and don't forget they will be in Russia for the Confederations Cup."

The former Bayern Munich defender added : "But the good thing is that it will be difficult for them because they won't have many holidays to rest.

"What is positive for them is that they were together for five to six weeks ahead of the Cup of Nations, they played six games and became better as they progressed which is normal".

Rohr is back in Nigeria after working as a pundit and scouting the Super Eagles group opponents Cameroon and Algeria at the just concluded African Cup of Nations.

