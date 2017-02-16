Nigeria: OML 30 - Delta Govt Parleys Host Communities, Sets Up 36-Man Committee

Delta State Government has set up a 36-man committee comprising community representatives from the various communities in the Oil Mining Lease 30 to capture areas of disagreement in the signed Global Memoranda of Understanding, GMoU.

The state Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Peter Mrakpor, announced the composition of the committee during a town hall meeting with President- Generals and Community Development Board of host communities in OML 30.

The communities include Urhobo, Isoko, Ijaw and Itsekiri in the town hall meeting held at Government House, Annex, Warri.

The committee, given one week to articulate and submit the position of the communities to the Office of the Attorney-General, include three members each from the 12 clusters that make up OML 30.

According to Mrakpor, the town hall meeting was convened by his ministry to address all the contentious issues arising from the execution of the GMoU between the host communities in OML 30 and NPDC as well as to discuss the proposed takeover of operations by Heritage Cooperation from NPDC.

Addressing members of the various communities in OML 30, Mrakpor disclosed that the state government was desirous of resolving the incessant disagreements between the Community Development Board and the president-generals of the various communities to pave way for unity and rapid development of their communities.

Charging all stakeholders to pursue interests that would be beneficial to their communities, he told the people that government would continue to drive the process of negotiating all MoUs between them and oil companies operating in their domains

Present at the meeting were the chairman of the Community Development Board, Mr Morris Idiowa, the Isoko Development Union President, Chief Iduh Amadhe, Chief Emmanuel Aworo and a host of others who advanced various positions on ways of improving community relations between the new operators and their communities.