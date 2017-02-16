15 February 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Somali Elder Killed Outside Mosque in Mogadishu

Gunmen have shot dead an Elder in Mogadishu on Wednesday night, the latest in a string of targeted assassinations on elders, civil servants and security personnel going in the capital.

The Elder whose named was identified as Muse Mohamud Robe known as (Ilka-weyne) was killed as he left a mosque in Wadajir district by two men armed with pistols in the evening.

The killers have managed to escape from the scene shortly before the arrival of local security who were reported to have carried out an operation, which failed to arrest the culprits.

So far, no group has claimed credit for the killing of the elder, but police say they are investigating into the incident, and will bring the perpetrators into justice soon.

