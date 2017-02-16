Kenya: Two Nasa Parties Back Raila Odinga's Presidential Bid

Two political parties in the National Supper Alliance (Nasa) have declared support for ODM leader Raila Odinga to be the flag bearer in the August 8 elections.

The party leaders of the Kenya National Congress (KNC) and Citizens Convention Party (CCP) said whereas they would back any candidate fronted by Nasa under a united opposition, they preferred Mr Odinga for the presidential ticket.

KNC leader Manson Nyamweya, who is also the South Mugirango MP and CCP leader Grace Akumu, who is aspiring to be Kisumu Woman Representative said their parties will field candidates in other positions save for the president.

"KNC supports Nasa with preference for ODM leader Raila Odinga as its flag bearer. However, we will back whoever will be fronted as the Nasa Presidential candidate should the majority decide otherwise," Mr Nyamweya told Nation.co.ke.

Ms Akumu said CCP was behind Mr Odinga's candidature because he enjoys countrywide support.

"We support Mr Odinga because he has fought for a better course for our country. CCP therefore supports him to fly the Nasa presidential flag," Ms Akumu said.

Mr Nyamweya, who is seeking to unseat Kisii governor James Ongwae said it is only through the unity of the opposition that Kenyans will realize meaningful change.

Green Congress of Kenya (GCK) party leader Martin Ogindo said his party will back whoever Nasa will unveil as presidential candidate.

"It is our unity as coalition partners that will keep Kenyans united behind Nasa as it seeks to offer better governance because Kenyans are very tired of this casual Jubilee administration," said Mr Ogindo who is eying the Homa Bay Town MP seat.

He said the spirit of Nasa is to galvanize the opposition in response to the desire for a better Kenya.

Apart from Mr Odinga (ODM), other Nasa principals seeking the presidential ticket are Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper), Moses Wetang'ula (Ford Kenya) and Musalia Mudavadi (ANC).

Each of the leaders has maintained that they will throw their weight behind the one who will be endorsed as the Nasa flag bearer.

Nasa has set up a 12-member national co-ordination committee to come up with the best approach on who should be its presidential candidate.