Nigeria: Mutilated Body of Mother of 5 Found in Delta

The corpse of a mother of five was, yesterday, discovered at her farm in Okwagbe community, Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State, with her head almost cut off.

The victim, Mrs. Atisin Opviarho, popularly known as Mama, was said to have gone to her farm in company of some of her neighbours, only for them to discover her lifeless body later in the day.

According to a source in the community, "her remains, which has since been deposited at the Otu Jeremi General Hospital, was discovered in a pool of blood a few metres from her farm with her throat slit."

Suspecting a ritual attack, the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said: "They (she and others) went to the farm this morning (yesterday) as usual. On getting to their respective farms, which share common boundaries, everyone went to work until it was time to go home.

"They called out to her, but there was no response. So the others decided to check on her inside the farm, only to discover her lifeless body in a pool of blood with her throat cut open.

"It was observed that her assailants were about removing some vital parts from her body, but probably because others were approaching, they quickly abandoned it and took to their heels. We suspect a case of ritual killing."

Contacted, Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Andrew Aniamaka, confirmed the incident.

Aniamaka said police detectives were already investigating the case, appealing to residents of the community to remain calm. He advised them against taking laws into their hands.