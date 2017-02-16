16 February 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Kaimenyi Tells Off Njuri Ncheke Faction Calling for His Sacking

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Alex Njeru

Land Cabinet Secretary Jacob Kaimenyi has told off a group of Njuri Ncheke Council of Elders who are calling for his sacking.

Prof Kaimenyi was addressing journalists at Chuka University, just a day after a faction of the elders met at Maili Tatu in Igembe Central, Meru County.

The elders resolved that they will not support President Uhuru Kenyatta's re-election if he will not dismiss Prof Kaimenyi from the Cabinet.

They accused the minister of disobeying them.

But Prof Kaimenyi said the President did not appoint him because of the influence of Njuri Ncheke or to appease them but his ability to work for Kenyans.

He said only the President can fire him.

The minister accused the splinter group, led by Mr Linus Kathera and Mr Josephat Murangiri, of dividing the Ameru.

Kenya

Lecturers' Strike - Talks Resume

University lecturers will on Thursday resume pay increase talks with the university management after rejecting… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.