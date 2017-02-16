Kenya: Kaimenyi Tells Off Njuri Ncheke Faction Calling for His Sacking

Land Cabinet Secretary Jacob Kaimenyi has told off a group of Njuri Ncheke Council of Elders who are calling for his sacking.

Prof Kaimenyi was addressing journalists at Chuka University, just a day after a faction of the elders met at Maili Tatu in Igembe Central, Meru County.

The elders resolved that they will not support President Uhuru Kenyatta's re-election if he will not dismiss Prof Kaimenyi from the Cabinet.

They accused the minister of disobeying them.

But Prof Kaimenyi said the President did not appoint him because of the influence of Njuri Ncheke or to appease them but his ability to work for Kenyans.

He said only the President can fire him.

The minister accused the splinter group, led by Mr Linus Kathera and Mr Josephat Murangiri, of dividing the Ameru.