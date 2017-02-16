15 February 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

South Africa: Mbeki Quizzes Sudan Presidency On Ceasefire

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The Assistant to the President of Sudan, Ibrahim Mahmoud, reiterated his government's commitment and "willingness to sign a cessation of hostilities and a comprehensive cease-fire in the conflict zones and allow the delivery of humanitarian aid in accordance with the proposal of the agreement with the USA."

On Tuesday Mahmoud received a verbal message from African Union High level Implementation Panel (AUHIP) chairman Thabo Mbeki, via the Ambassador of the African Union to Khartoum, concerning the political situation in the country and the course of negotiations with the armed movements.

In his message, the former South African President insists "that the SPLM-N in the Two Regions has to comply with the voice of reason and spare the citizens assault and murder."

In response to a question about the steadfastness of the ceasefire and whether the repeated attacks by the armed movements continue, Ibrahim Mahmoud said, according to Sudan News Agency, "any responsible government cannot stand idly by while the lives of citizens and their property are attacked, however," he emphasised "we are committed to the cease-fire but we will respond by fighting back if attacked."

South Africa

'Mommy, They Shot Me', Girl, 5, Says After Gang Shooting

She used to dream of being a policewoman when she grew up. But now Ashline Telmarks, 5, is traumatised by any loud noise… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.