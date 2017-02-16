15 February 2017

Sudan: Khartoum Doctors Strike Into Fourth Day

Khartoum — The strike of deputy specialists of Obstetrics and Gynaecology in Khartoum has entered its fourth day in protest against distribution by Khartoum Training Centre of Khartoum state, rather than by the Board of Medical Specialties.

In an interview with Radio Dabanga, doctors attributed their opposition to Khartoum training centre for the lack of clarity of regulations and rules that govern the doctor's relationship with the centre. They say the centre's policy contradicts that of the National Board of Medical Specialties.

In November last year, the Ministry of Health in Khartoum State established a training centre to take over the training of specialists, instead of the National Board of Medical Specialties amid widespread objections from doctors.

The deputy specialists of Obstetrics and Gynaecology refused a new training period which begins in February from the Khartoum centre and insisted to continue in the hospitals where they work.

They have committed to cover emergencies only until a suitable solution with the Board of Medical Specialties whas been reached.

Sudan

