Kenya: Tension in Baringo as Suspected Pokot Bandits Kill Teacher

Tension is high in the insecurity-prone area of Kapindasim in Baringo South Sub-County after suspected Pokot bandits shot and killed a primary school teacher.

The 2pm Wednesday incident happened when the teacher, Philemon Cheptalam Kemei, together with pupils, were heading home after classes when they were ambushed by an unknown number of armed bandits.

Following the incident, learning has been paralysed in Kapindasim, Arabal and Chemorongion primary schools as pupils have fled with their parents for fear of more attacks.

MOTIVE UNKNOWN

Confirming the incident, Baringo County Police Commander Peter Ndung'u said that the motive of the killing has not been established as the attackers killed the teacher and fled without stealing anything.

"We are still investigating the incident because it is very unusual for bandits to kill without stealing anything.

"However, we have deployed more police officers and intensified patrols in the volatile areas," said Mr Ndung'u.

Pokot herders have invaded the pasture-rich Arabal in search of water and grass following the long dry spell.

This has not gone down well with locals who are claiming that the herders are a security threat as they kill people and steal livestock.

This latest incident happens barely two weeks after armed bandits shot a 40-year-old woman in Lomoiyet and set ablaze more than 20 houses.