Sudan: Bakri Informed On Performance At Ministry of Water Resources, Irrigation, Electricity and Dams

Khartoum — The First Vice - President of the Republic, Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih, received in his office at the Republican Palace Wednesday the Minister of Water Resources, Engineer Muttaz Musa, and discussed progress of work at the ministry and its plans and programs in the coming stage.

In a press statement, the minister said that the meeting has discussed the situation of the electricity supply, the preparations for summer season, electricity in Nyala as well as the situation of irrigation at the major agricultural schemes.

He said that the meeting also reviewed the role being played by Sudan on the Nile Basin issues and the coordination with the Nile Basin countries on the issues of mutual concern.