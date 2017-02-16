Sudan: Assistant of President Appreciates Kuwait Suport to Sudan

Khartoum — Assistant of President of the Republic, Musa Mohamed Ahmed, has appreciated the bilateral relations between Sudan and Kuwait and the big support that Kuwait is extending to Sudan in the funding of developmental and economic projects in the country.

The Ambassador of Kuwait to Sudan Basam Al-Genvidy, said in statement after his meeting Wednesday with the Assistant of President at Republican Palace that the meeting discussed the projects that are being funded by Kuwait in East of Sudan, such as and Atbara and Setet Dams which represents successful model for the bilateral cooperation and contributing to supporting relations between two countries.