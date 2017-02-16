15 February 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Assistant of President Appreciates Kuwait Suport to Sudan

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — Assistant of President of the Republic, Musa Mohamed Ahmed, has appreciated the bilateral relations between Sudan and Kuwait and the big support that Kuwait is extending to Sudan in the funding of developmental and economic projects in the country.

The Ambassador of Kuwait to Sudan Basam Al-Genvidy, said in statement after his meeting Wednesday with the Assistant of President at Republican Palace that the meeting discussed the projects that are being funded by Kuwait in East of Sudan, such as and Atbara and Setet Dams which represents successful model for the bilateral cooperation and contributing to supporting relations between two countries.

Sudan

Health, Water Crisis Spreads Disease in Darfur Camps

The camps for the displaced in Kass locality in South Darfur and Tawila in North Darfur are experiencing a severe… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.