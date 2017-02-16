Kenya: Don't Politicise Naivasha Dry Port Project, Mbugua Tells Joho

Nakuru Governor Kinuthia Mbugua has criticised his Mombasa counterpart Hassan Joho for opposing plans to put up a dry port in Naivasha, accusing him of politicising the issue.

Mr Mbugua defended plans to put up the project in Naivasha, arguing that it is not meant to benefit a single county as implied by Mr Joho, but for the economic benefit of the whole country.

Mr Joho and some opposition politicians are opposed to plans to put up the dry port in Naivasha, claiming it is a scheme to sabotage the economy of the coastal town of Mombasa.

"We will not cease from opposing any move aimed at taking away port services from Mombasa to Naivasha," said Mr Joho on Monday.

He further said such a move will create an employment crisis in the Coast.

JOHO MISLEADING KENYANS

However, Governor Mbugua told Mr Joho to stop misleading Kenyans about the project.

"Leaders should support development activities aimed at creating jobs regardless of where such a project is being undertaken," he said.

He wondered why Mr Joho is getting jittery over the project that would be of great economic benefit to the country.

"I don't know what economic sense my counterpart is referring to given that Naivasha is key cog in the economic growth of the country," he said.

The Nakuru governor said the port would not disadvantage the Coast people.

He described Naivasha as one of the fastest growing commercial centres in the country, hence the need for such a project.

"Mr Joho is only applying a diversionary tactic and trying to get even with the Jubilee government," said Mr Mbugua.

STANDARD GAUGE RAILWAY

The expansion of the standard gauge railway project to Naivasha, he noted, underscored the economic importance of the town and was an added advantage to the port project.

The SGR extension line from Nairobi to Naivasha will link special industrial zones that will be established at Naivasha, which is home to the Olkaria geothermal power plants, to Nairobi and Mombasa.

According to an expert who spoke to the Nation, the dry port will help speed up the flow of cargo in a more centralised manner and act as the distribution point for goods.

It does not require a waterway.

"This basically means some of the goods will be offloaded in Naivasha and ferried locally and outside the boarders," said the expert who declined to be named.

He said the move will not only decongest the Mombasa sea port, but will also create and economic boom for Nakuru County and open up more opportunities.

Governor Mbugua stated that the establishment of the dry port will act as a reliever to the sea port in Mombasa and ease the workload and congestion.

"The establishment of the proposed inland terminal highlights the financial viability of Nakuru County," he said.