Sudan: FVP Informed On CBOs Procedures On How to Benefit From Lifting U.S. Sanctions

Khartoum — The First Vice-President of the Republic, Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih got acquainted with procedures made by the Central Bank of Sudan and other commercial banks on how to make maximum benefit from lifting of US sanctions imposed on Sudan.

Governor of Central Bank of Sudan (CBOS), Dr Hazim Abdul-Gadir affirmed in press statements after meeting with the First Vice-President of the Republic in the Republican Palace, Wednesday, commitment of the bank sector with local and international laws pertinent to money laundering and terrorism funding.

The CBOS Governor affirmed commitment of the Central Bank to micro finance policy for its vital role in alleviating poverty through increasing capital of the Saving Bank.

He added that he briefed the First Vice-President on the Central Bank's new policy that allows private sector to purchase and exports gold according to measures be set by the Central Bank.