Sudan: Assistant of President Condemns Heinous Aggressions Committee By People's Movement Against People in South Kordufan

Khartoum — Assistant of President of the Republic, Engineer Ibrahim Mahmoud Hamid has denounced heinous aggressions recently committed by the People's Movement against people in South Kordufan, saying these acts stand as evidence that the Movement has desire for peace.

Engineer Hamid got acquainted during meeting with Wali (governor) of South Kordufan State, Dr Issa Adam Abbakar in the Republican Palace, Wednesday, with overall situations, especially the security situation in the State.

In press statements after the meeting, the Wali of South Kordufan State said that the meeting reviewed progress of implementation of development and service projects in the State.

Abbakar added that the Assistant of the President gave directive to give attention to application of program of the President of the Republic on field of services.