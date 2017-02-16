Sudan: Bakri Informed On Implementation of National Continuous Developmental Project

Khartoum — The First Vice - President of the Republic, Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan Salah, Wednesday received at the Republican Palace the State Minister at the Ministry of Industry, Abdu Daoud, and discussed implementation of the National Continuous Developmental Project and outcome of the visits of the specialized delegations that have visited Sudan to be informed on the industrial situation and to map out the required training programs as well as he re-operation of factories.

In a press statement, the minister said that the meeting also discussed progress of work at the Edible Oil Fund, reoperation of factories and encouraging of edible oil exports and boosting its competition at the international markets.

He indicated that the meeting also reviewed means of reactivating the pharmaceutical industries toward reaching self-satisfaction and exportation.