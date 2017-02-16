Sudan: Independent Expert Informed On Implementation of Amnesty Decision for Children Involved in Goz Dongo Incidents

Al-Fasher — The General Prosecutor o the Special Court for Darfur, Al-Fatih Taifur, affirmed that the court has implemented the directives of the President of the Republic on the declaration of amnesty for more than 21 children who were involved in the incidents of Goz Dongo in Darfur.

He informed the visiting Independent Expert, Aristide NONONSI, Wednesday that the initial investigations and the medical examination proved that these offenders are minors who were abducted by armed movements and lured in different ways.

Taifur said that the pardoned children have been delivered to the National Children Welfare Council to complete the procedure in this regard.

Meanwhile, the Independent Expert announced that an envoy of the UN Human Rights Commission would visit Sudan in the coming days for providing technical aid and assistance in the human rights field.