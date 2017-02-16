Sudan: Al-Jaz - Work At New Khartoum International Airport Will Start Soon

Khartoum — The High Committee for Sudan -China-Russia and India Relations held its regular meeting in the Republican Palace, Wednesday which was chaired by its Deputy Chairman, Dr Awad Al-Jaz.

Dr. Al-Jaz revealed in press statements that delegations are in their way to Russia for discussing development of commercial relations between the two countries in addition to another delegation comprising specialists in fields of agriculture and veterinary.

He expected that the Joint Sudanese-Indian Ministerial Committee to hold meeting to set arrangements for the pending issues and to propound investments projects.

He indicated that the work at new Khartoum International Airport would begin soon after completion of discussion of agreements signed with China.