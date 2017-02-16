Nigeria: Buhari Thanks Nigerians, Says I'm Also Grateful to Nigerians

Photo: Premium Times

President Buhari, Senate President, Senator Saraki, Speaker Dogara and Senate Leader, Ahmed Lawal at Abuja House in London.

President Muhammadu Buhari has thanked all Nigerians, "Christians and Muslims alike", for their constant prayers and kind wishes for his health.

The President made his feelings known on his Twitter handle, @MBuhari, on Wednesday night, shortly after the Senate President Bukola Saraki; Speaker, House of Representatives Yakubu Dogara and the Senate leader Ahmed Lawan visited him in London.

He said: "Pleased to receive Senate President Bukola Saraki, Speaker Yakubu Dogara and Senate Ahmed Lawan, tonight.

"I thanked them for visiting. I'm also grateful to Nigerians, Christians and Muslims alike, for their prayers and kind wishes for my health."

The who Senate President and Chairman of the National Assembly, Senator Bukola Saraki has led the leadership of both the Senate and House of Representatives on a visit to President Muhammadu Buhari who has been on vacation in London said at the end of the visit: "there is no cause for alarm"

Saraki's statement was meant to douse apprehensions and speculations in Nigeria about President Buhari's health.

"The president I saw today is healthy, witty and himself... he is doing well, was cheerful and in good spirits," the Senate President said.