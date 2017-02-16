15 February 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Investment Minister Briefed On Arrangement for Holding Third Agricultural Conference During February 27-28

Khartoum — The Minister of Investment Dr. Mudathir Abdal-Ghani Abdal-Rahman was briefed, in a meeting with the President of the Arab Authority for Agricultural and Investment Development (AAAID) Mohammed Bin Obaid Al-Mazrooei, on the arrangements for the launch of the Third Arab Conference for Agricultural Investment, scheduled to be held during 27-28 of the current February.

Al-Mazrooei explained that the conference would witness wide Arab and external participation besides the Arab funds, the international and regional organizations as well as the businessmen from German, Turkey and China, pointing out that AAAID has completed development of all preparations for the organization of the exhibition accompanying the conference with the participation of states and companies, referring to the program on the visits of the participating delegations to the pioneering agricultural investment projects of the Sudanese and Arab private sectors.

He added that the conference would discuss five axes on food provision, food security and financing policies, revealing that a number of agreements on agricultural investment are to be signed during the conference activities.

For his part, the Minister of Investment underscored all the arrangements adopted, explaining that his ministry prepared promotional program on the Sudan efforts to create favorable investment climate in addition to the preparation of new agricultural investment projects.

He stressed importance of continuation in promoting the conference to convince the Sudanese and Arab public opinion to contribute to the consolidation of states' effort in realization of food security, pointing out that the qualitative participation in the conference activities emphasizes the desire in exploring investment opportunities, particularly that Sudan is entering a new era of economic and political stability.

