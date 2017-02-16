11 February 2017

The Times of Zambia (Ndola)

Zambia: Yali Proposes Judiciary Reforms

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Sarah Mwanza

Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI) has suggested Parliament should consider constitutional amendments to allow Supreme Court judges sit as the Constitutional Court when a constitutional matter is filed before it.

YALI governance advisor Isaac Mwanza explained that such an arrangement would help remove the current arrangement which required separate judges at the Constitutional Court when there were already qualified judges at the Supreme Court.

Mr Mwanza said for the public to better appreciate the work of the Judiciary, necessary reforms should be made to further open up the courts to the public.

"For instance, the media must be allowed to freely cover live proceedings from the courts and analyse them without having to worry about contempt charges," he said.

Meanwhile, Mr Mwanza has condemned opposition political parties for continued attacks on judges handling political cases.

He said it was disheartening to hear political parties condemning the Judiciary whenever it passed judgment against them.

He said YALI was aware that no government institution was immune to criticism but urged that those voicing displeasure with decisions of the courts did so in the right spirit.

Mr Mwanza said in Yali's view, all the courts had performed well in handling civil and criminal cases before them with the High Court performing exceptionally in its adjudication of political cases such as Parliamentary petitions.

"We have no doubt the Supreme Court is in good hands with Chief Justice Irene Mambilima in whom the public still place a lot of confidence," he said.

He said his organisation was looking forward to the the Court of Appeals becoming operational.

Zambia

Govt, Zambia in Joint Kariba Dam Rehab

Zimbabwe and Zambia have consummated a $295 million Kariba Dam wall rehabilitation project funded by the European Union… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Times of Zambia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.