16 February 2017

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Boost in Fish Production

Tagged:

Related Topics

Massawa — Fishermen in Beylul, said that they have managed to boost production of fish owing to the substantial support the Ministry of Marine Resources has been extending in providing them with fishing materials.

The fishermen further explained that the material support they have been provided has enabled them to expand their fishing activities so as to meet market demands.

The fisher men went on to say that efficient roads network such as the route that links Beylul and Wade have enabled them to sell fish to remote areas.

The fishermen reiterated that they will expert level best effort so as to make maximum use of modern fishing technology as well as to share their fishing and maritime sanitation experience to the youth.

Eritrea

Improved Maternity Service in Barentu Sub-Zone

Nurse Temesgen Berhe, head of Barentu healthcare center, explained that the number of pregnant women who have been… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.