Sudan: Gold Prospector Wounded in South Darfur Robbery

Um Leona — A group of gold prospectors were surrounded by gunmen and robbed of their valuables in South Darfur on Sunday. One of them who resisted the robbers was shot and critically wounded.

Witnesses told Radio Dabanga that the incident targeted a group of 17 gold explorers at Um Leona area, east of Kass and west of El Khuru in South Darfur. The gunmen surrounded the prospectors and stripped them of all their possessions, gold detection devices, money, and mobile phones.

The witnesses said El Doom Abdullah refused to hand over his belongings and resisted, which led the perpetrators open fire him and severely wound him on the stomach.

They added that he was taken to a hospital to in Nyala.