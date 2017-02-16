15 February 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan Journalists - 58 Press Freedom Violations in Q4

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — In a report published yesterday, the Sudanese Journalists Network marked an increase in violations of press freedoms amounting to 58 cases in the fourth quarter of the last year. The report pointed out that the most prominent violations were arrests, detentions, summons, prosecutions, and confiscation of newspapers.

The report monitored 38 confiscations of a number of newspapers in addition to arrest and summoning of 11 journalists in Q4.

The report said that security forces have pursued a policy of economic impoverishment of newspapers using the confiscation weapon after printing and denying ads from newspapers that go beyond the red lines set by the security services.

Sudan

Health, Water Crisis Spreads Disease in Darfur Camps

The camps for the displaced in Kass locality in South Darfur and Tawila in North Darfur are experiencing a severe… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.