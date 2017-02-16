Sudan Journalists - 58 Press Freedom Violations in Q4

Khartoum — In a report published yesterday, the Sudanese Journalists Network marked an increase in violations of press freedoms amounting to 58 cases in the fourth quarter of the last year. The report pointed out that the most prominent violations were arrests, detentions, summons, prosecutions, and confiscation of newspapers.

The report monitored 38 confiscations of a number of newspapers in addition to arrest and summoning of 11 journalists in Q4.

The report said that security forces have pursued a policy of economic impoverishment of newspapers using the confiscation weapon after printing and denying ads from newspapers that go beyond the red lines set by the security services.