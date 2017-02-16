16 February 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: PDP Asks Fayose, Wike to Visit Buhari in London

The youth group of Peoples Democratic Party PDP called the PDP Youth Frontier has demanded that Governor Nyesom Wike and Ayodele Fayose should visit President Muhammad Buhari in London.

The group on it twitter handle lamented that visiting the President Muhammad Buhari who is on a medical vacation in London was not the exclusive right of the All Progressive Congress members only.

Recalled that yesterday the Senate President and Chairman of the National Assembly, Senator Bukola Saraki led the leadership of both the Senate and House of Representatives on a visit to President Muhammadu Buhari in London.

Also the National Leader of the APC Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and the Ogun State governor Ibikunle Amosun last week visited Buahri in London

The PDP Youth Frontier said 'Buhari health is not the APC internal affairs alone therefore PDP youths recommending that Fayose & Wike should also visit him in London.

